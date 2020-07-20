All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:55 PM

3726 Lake Road

3726 Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

3726 Lake Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Nevin Community

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3726 Lake Road have any available units?
3726 Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3726 Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
3726 Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3726 Lake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3726 Lake Road is pet friendly.
Does 3726 Lake Road offer parking?
No, 3726 Lake Road does not offer parking.
Does 3726 Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3726 Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3726 Lake Road have a pool?
No, 3726 Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 3726 Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 3726 Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3726 Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3726 Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3726 Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3726 Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
