Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location, across the street and just a block north of the Park Rd Shopping Center. Bus Rte 19 stops right at the community entrance. This 2 BR, 1 full bath, 2 half bath townhouse features luxury plank vinyl flooring on the 1st floor and in the full bath upstairs. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Non-smokers only. Only 1 pet under 20 lbs allowed. Community pool