3715 Small Ave Available 06/01/20 New Construction 3 Bedroom Ranch! - This beautiful NEW home has all the bells and whistles! This Ranch home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The open floor plan w/ split bedroom layout and luxury vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a large island. Spacious master suite has attached bath and walk-in closet. The home features spray foam insulation to help reduce energy costs and improve overall comfort.
Available for move-in June 1st.
No Cats Allowed
