Charlotte, NC
3715 Small Ave
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

3715 Small Ave

3715 Small Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3715 Small Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28269
Derita - Statesville

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
new construction
3715 Small Ave Available 06/01/20 New Construction 3 Bedroom Ranch! - This beautiful NEW home has all the bells and whistles! This Ranch home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The open floor plan w/ split bedroom layout and luxury vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a large island. Spacious master suite has attached bath and walk-in closet. The home features spray foam insulation to help reduce energy costs and improve overall comfort.

Available for move-in June 1st.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5789017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Small Ave have any available units?
3715 Small Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 Small Ave have?
Some of 3715 Small Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Small Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Small Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Small Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 Small Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3715 Small Ave offer parking?
No, 3715 Small Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3715 Small Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Small Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Small Ave have a pool?
No, 3715 Small Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Small Ave have accessible units?
No, 3715 Small Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Small Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 Small Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

