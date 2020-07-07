All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:45 AM

3703 Winding Creek Ln

3703 Winding Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3703 Winding Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC 28226
Governor's Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
Great South Park town home - 1 mile to South Park Mall ! Minutes to the best shopping and dining in Charlotte! Features include: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, Approx 2300 square feet, Stunning kitchen with sweet counters and lots of cabinets, stainless appliances. Walk out basement with fireplace, wet bar, full bath, and new flooring on main, living room and formal dining room just off of kitchen, 2 balconies overlooking beautiful wooded views and courtyard patio with planter boxes perfect for entertaining. Park right out front of unit. Water, trash removal, lawn care, washer and dryer included. Community features pool. Myers Park High School.

Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Unit is rented AS-IS. Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 Winding Creek Ln have any available units?
3703 Winding Creek Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3703 Winding Creek Ln have?
Some of 3703 Winding Creek Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3703 Winding Creek Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3703 Winding Creek Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 Winding Creek Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3703 Winding Creek Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3703 Winding Creek Ln offer parking?
No, 3703 Winding Creek Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3703 Winding Creek Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3703 Winding Creek Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 Winding Creek Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3703 Winding Creek Ln has a pool.
Does 3703 Winding Creek Ln have accessible units?
No, 3703 Winding Creek Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 Winding Creek Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3703 Winding Creek Ln has units with dishwashers.

