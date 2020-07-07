3703 Winding Creek Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard pool

Great South Park town home - 1 mile to South Park Mall ! Minutes to the best shopping and dining in Charlotte! Features include: 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, Approx 2300 square feet, Stunning kitchen with sweet counters and lots of cabinets, stainless appliances. Walk out basement with fireplace, wet bar, full bath, and new flooring on main, living room and formal dining room just off of kitchen, 2 balconies overlooking beautiful wooded views and courtyard patio with planter boxes perfect for entertaining. Park right out front of unit. Water, trash removal, lawn care, washer and dryer included. Community features pool. Myers Park High School.



Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Unit is rented AS-IS. Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).