Charlotte, NC
3632 Ribbonwalk Trail
Last updated July 21 2019 at 1:16 PM

3632 Ribbonwalk Trail

3632 Ribbonwalk Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3632 Ribbonwalk Trail, Charlotte, NC 28269
Nevin Community

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is nestled away in the quiet Trillium Fields community, and will certainly not last long. It boasts an open floorplan, huge backyard with an external storage shed, meticulous stainless steel appliances, and fresh custom paint throughout. This will not last long. Contact us today for a viewing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 Ribbonwalk Trail have any available units?
3632 Ribbonwalk Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3632 Ribbonwalk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3632 Ribbonwalk Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 Ribbonwalk Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3632 Ribbonwalk Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3632 Ribbonwalk Trail offer parking?
No, 3632 Ribbonwalk Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3632 Ribbonwalk Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3632 Ribbonwalk Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 Ribbonwalk Trail have a pool?
No, 3632 Ribbonwalk Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3632 Ribbonwalk Trail have accessible units?
No, 3632 Ribbonwalk Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 Ribbonwalk Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3632 Ribbonwalk Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3632 Ribbonwalk Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3632 Ribbonwalk Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
