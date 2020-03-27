All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:18 PM

3615 Deruyter Circle

3615 Deruyter Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Deruyter Circle, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
media room
tennis court
Incredible, full-brick home on 1/2 acre lot in Radbourne subdivision in University area, offering clubhouse, pool, playground, tennis and greenway! Home has 3562 s.f. with 5 bedrooms (or 4 bedrooms + bonus) and 3.5 bathrom. Open floor plan on main level has beautiful hardwood flooring. Kitchen has wall ovens, gas cooktop on center island. Enjoy the fantastic porch that steps out to a deck--great back yard space for entertaining. Great room has brick hearth with built-ins and coiffured ceiling. Separate dining room and formal living room. Upstairs is a large master suite featuring a huge walk-in closet, separate shower and garden tub. Three spacious secondary bedrooms with closet built-ins. Back stairs lead to the HUGE bonus room (could use as a 5th bedroom or media room!) Convenient to UNCC, I-77, I-85.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Deruyter Circle have any available units?
3615 Deruyter Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3615 Deruyter Circle have?
Some of 3615 Deruyter Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Deruyter Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Deruyter Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Deruyter Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3615 Deruyter Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3615 Deruyter Circle offer parking?
No, 3615 Deruyter Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3615 Deruyter Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 Deruyter Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Deruyter Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3615 Deruyter Circle has a pool.
Does 3615 Deruyter Circle have accessible units?
No, 3615 Deruyter Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3615 Deruyter Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 Deruyter Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
