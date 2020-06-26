3612 Melrose Cottage Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained end unit town home in an attractive Matthews community. Spacious first floor, all bedrooms and convenient laundry located upstairs. Amenities include a pool. Building & yard maintenance, water, sewer & garbage removal (Mondays) included. Located .6 miles from Idlewild Regional Park.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.