3612 Melrose Cottage Dr

Amenities
Well maintained end unit town home in an attractive Matthews community. Spacious first floor, all bedrooms and convenient laundry located upstairs. Amenities include a pool. Building & yard maintenance, water, sewer & garbage removal (Mondays) included. Located .6 miles from Idlewild Regional Park.
Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.