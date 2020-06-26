All apartments in Charlotte
3612 Melrose Cottage Dr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

3612 Melrose Cottage Dr

3612 Melrose Cottage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3612 Melrose Cottage Drive, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained end unit town home in an attractive Matthews community. Spacious first floor, all bedrooms and convenient laundry located upstairs. Amenities include a pool. Building & yard maintenance, water, sewer & garbage removal (Mondays) included. Located .6 miles from Idlewild Regional Park.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL 704-218-9472.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

