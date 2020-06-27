3585 Draycott Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage oven refrigerator

Highly desired end unit townhouse in Berkshire complex! Wood like laminate flooring on first level. Master suite down w/ dual vanity. Spacious two-story great room and entryway. Kitchen w/ all appliances, breakfast bar dual sink, lost of natural light and pantry. Upstairs features 2 additional bedrooms. Additional storage closet outside.Schedule a showing at your most convenient time to see our vacancies today! Visit:

