Amenities
Highly desired end unit townhouse in Berkshire complex! Wood like laminate flooring on first level. Master suite down w/ dual vanity. Spacious two-story great room and entryway. Kitchen w/ all appliances, breakfast bar dual sink, lost of natural light and pantry. Upstairs features 2 additional bedrooms. Additional storage closet outside.Schedule a showing at your most convenient time to see our vacancies today! Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3585-draycott-avenue?p=TenantTurner