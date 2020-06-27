All apartments in Charlotte
3585 Draycott Avenue
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

3585 Draycott Avenue

3585 Draycott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3585 Draycott Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Highly desired end unit townhouse in Berkshire complex! Wood like laminate flooring on first level. Master suite down w/ dual vanity. Spacious two-story great room and entryway. Kitchen w/ all appliances, breakfast bar dual sink, lost of natural light and pantry. Upstairs features 2 additional bedrooms. Additional storage closet outside.Schedule a showing at your most convenient time to see our vacancies today! Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3585-draycott-avenue?p=TenantTurner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3585 Draycott Avenue have any available units?
3585 Draycott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3585 Draycott Avenue have?
Some of 3585 Draycott Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3585 Draycott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3585 Draycott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3585 Draycott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3585 Draycott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3585 Draycott Avenue offer parking?
No, 3585 Draycott Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3585 Draycott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3585 Draycott Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3585 Draycott Avenue have a pool?
No, 3585 Draycott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3585 Draycott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3585 Draycott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3585 Draycott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3585 Draycott Avenue has units with dishwashers.
