3516 Jonquil Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

3516 Jonquil Charlotte NC 28211



A cozy bungalow style 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located off N. Wendover Rd and between Monroe and Randolph Rds in the Grier Heights neighborhood. It is a short distance to the Greyson Skate park and is located near grocery stores, restaurants, and it is also minutes from Independence Blvd.



Available for a November 15, 2019 move in.



This Properties Features:

* Kitchen appliances

* Hardwood and vinyl flooring

* Spacious yard

* Front porch

* Driveway



To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com.



Pets are not allowed.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.00 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools:

* Billingsville Elementary

* Alexander Graham Middle

* Myers Park High