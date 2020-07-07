3516 Jonquil Street

Amenities
3516 Jonquil Charlotte NC 28211
A cozy bungalow style 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located off N. Wendover Rd and between Monroe and Randolph Rds in the Grier Heights neighborhood. It is a short distance to the Greyson Skate park and is located near grocery stores, restaurants, and it is also minutes from Independence Blvd.
Available for a November 15, 2019 move in.
This Properties Features:
* Kitchen appliances
* Hardwood and vinyl flooring
* Spacious yard
* Front porch
* Driveway
To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com.
Pets are not allowed.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.00 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
Schools:
* Billingsville Elementary
* Alexander Graham Middle
* Myers Park High