Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

3500 Lacie Lane

3500 Lacie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3500 Lacie Lane, Charlotte, NC 28211
Barclay Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing location! New paint. Lots of square footage with an open floor plan and hardwood floors on the main level. 4 large bedrooms with lots of closet space. Master suite on the main level. Three large bedrooms and second bathroom upstairs. The property has an unfinished basement with plenty of space for a work room or extra storage. Large covered front porch and a private back deck overlook a large fenced yard. Near grocery stores, shopping and restaurants. Upstairs offers walk-in attic space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3500 Lacie Lane have any available units?
3500 Lacie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3500 Lacie Lane have?
Some of 3500 Lacie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3500 Lacie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3500 Lacie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3500 Lacie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3500 Lacie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3500 Lacie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3500 Lacie Lane offers parking.
Does 3500 Lacie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3500 Lacie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3500 Lacie Lane have a pool?
No, 3500 Lacie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3500 Lacie Lane have accessible units?
No, 3500 Lacie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3500 Lacie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3500 Lacie Lane has units with dishwashers.

