3500 Lacie Lane

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Amazing location! New paint. Lots of square footage with an open floor plan and hardwood floors on the main level. 4 large bedrooms with lots of closet space. Master suite on the main level. Three large bedrooms and second bathroom upstairs. The property has an unfinished basement with plenty of space for a work room or extra storage. Large covered front porch and a private back deck overlook a large fenced yard. Near grocery stores, shopping and restaurants. Upstairs offers walk-in attic space.