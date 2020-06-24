349-C Wakefield Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan media room

Selwyn Village Updated 1bed,1bath condo - Available 6/1/20



Beautiful second floor condo within walking distance to great restaurants/coffee houses, wine stores,movie theater and more in Montford and Park Road Shopping Center.



Kitchen remodel in 2019; newer cabinets, countertops, Newer lvt flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors in living area and bedroom. New Vinyl windows with blinds. Appliances include refrigerator, glass top stove, microwave, stackable washer & dryer. Ceiling fan in living room and bedroom. Updated bathroom shower surround, vanity, and mirror. Enjoy the walking trails and listening to the babbling creek from a condo that has it all. It is a must see!



Qualifications: Please do drive by property first before calling for appt.

1- Income per month must be 3 x rent or minimum of $2985/mo.

2- Good rental history last 12 months.

3- No serious criminal issue that come up on background check.

4- Credit score min 550.



Pets: Must be described and approved before application process can start and subject to owner approval.



Directions: Selwyn Village: Take Selwyn away from town, cross over Runnymeade/Woodlawn, turn right onto Wakefield, building is on the left. Unit C is on the 2nd floor.



(RLNE4762920)