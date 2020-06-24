All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

349-C Wakefield Dr

349 Wakefield Dr · No Longer Available
Location

349 Wakefield Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Selwyn Village Updated 1bed,1bath condo - Available 6/1/20

Beautiful second floor condo within walking distance to great restaurants/coffee houses, wine stores,movie theater and more in Montford and Park Road Shopping Center.

Kitchen remodel in 2019; newer cabinets, countertops, Newer lvt flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Hardwood floors in living area and bedroom. New Vinyl windows with blinds. Appliances include refrigerator, glass top stove, microwave, stackable washer & dryer. Ceiling fan in living room and bedroom. Updated bathroom shower surround, vanity, and mirror. Enjoy the walking trails and listening to the babbling creek from a condo that has it all. It is a must see!

Qualifications: Please do drive by property first before calling for appt.
1- Income per month must be 3 x rent or minimum of $2985/mo.
2- Good rental history last 12 months.
3- No serious criminal issue that come up on background check.
4- Credit score min 550.

Pets: Must be described and approved before application process can start and subject to owner approval.

Directions: Selwyn Village: Take Selwyn away from town, cross over Runnymeade/Woodlawn, turn right onto Wakefield, building is on the left. Unit C is on the 2nd floor.

(RLNE4762920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349-C Wakefield Dr have any available units?
349-C Wakefield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 349-C Wakefield Dr have?
Some of 349-C Wakefield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349-C Wakefield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
349-C Wakefield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349-C Wakefield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 349-C Wakefield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 349-C Wakefield Dr offer parking?
No, 349-C Wakefield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 349-C Wakefield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 349-C Wakefield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 349-C Wakefield Dr have a pool?
No, 349-C Wakefield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 349-C Wakefield Dr have accessible units?
No, 349-C Wakefield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 349-C Wakefield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 349-C Wakefield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
