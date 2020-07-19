3313 Wymering Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Absolutely Immaculate and ready for immediate move-in! Two large master suites both with large walk-in closets and ensuite baths complete with dual vanities! Downstairs offers spacious great room with fireplace, dining area and large kitchen with island. Plenty of cabinet and counter space! Location, Location, Location is an understatement! This beautiful town home is located withing 10 minutes to UNCC, easy access to I-485/I-85, Light Rail access, the Speedway & Concord Mills, restaurants, entertainment... the list goes on and on! Don't wait... this one will not last long!