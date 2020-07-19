All apartments in Charlotte
3313 Wymering Road

Location

3313 Wymering Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
Back Creek Church Road

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Absolutely Immaculate and ready for immediate move-in! Two large master suites both with large walk-in closets and ensuite baths complete with dual vanities! Downstairs offers spacious great room with fireplace, dining area and large kitchen with island. Plenty of cabinet and counter space! Location, Location, Location is an understatement! This beautiful town home is located withing 10 minutes to UNCC, easy access to I-485/I-85, Light Rail access, the Speedway & Concord Mills, restaurants, entertainment... the list goes on and on! Don't wait... this one will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Wymering Road have any available units?
3313 Wymering Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 Wymering Road have?
Some of 3313 Wymering Road's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 Wymering Road currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Wymering Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Wymering Road pet-friendly?
No, 3313 Wymering Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3313 Wymering Road offer parking?
No, 3313 Wymering Road does not offer parking.
Does 3313 Wymering Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Wymering Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Wymering Road have a pool?
No, 3313 Wymering Road does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Wymering Road have accessible units?
No, 3313 Wymering Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Wymering Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 Wymering Road has units with dishwashers.
