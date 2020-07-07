Amenities

3310 Ellingford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28214 - All Electric, New Construction, Move In Ready! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in newly developed Paw Creek Village. Open floor plan and granite counter tops. All bedrooms on upper level. Main bedroom has vaulted ceilings. Loft area/flex space leaves options open for an office, craft room, TV room, and more! Everything is brand new! Be the first one to live in this great townhome, complete with a one car garage! Washer and Dryer Hookups on 2nd level. Per builder, park, playground and picnic area will be coming soon.



PETS: Pet Friendly Property. Max of 2 pets. Pet Screening Required. $350 non-refundable pet fee per approved pet required. Monthly pet fee ($10-$25/mth) will be based on the "Paw Score"



NOTICE TO ALL RESIDENTS & APPLICANTS: Everyone must complete the screening process. This is not only for pet and animal owners but also for residents and applicants that DO NOT own a pet or animal. https://pgmgtgroup.petscreening.com.



Special Consideration is given to dogs that assist tenants with special medical needs, provided medical documentation is submitted.



Please no smoking. This property does not accept Section8/HUD/VASH HUD vouchers. Washer and Dryer HOOKUPS.



SCHOOLS:

Tuckaseegee Elementary

White Water Middle

West Mecklenburg High School



For more information on the schools, please contact Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Student Assignment/Transfers - 980-343-5335



Application Qualifications can be found at www.PGManagementGroup.com and click RENT, then Application Qualifications.



Each person over 18 living in the house must fill in a separate rental application and pay the $65 application fee online with a debit or credit card.



PG Management Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicapping condition, or familial status or any other form of discrimination prohibited by law.



RENTERS INSURANCE will be required



(RLNE5191572)