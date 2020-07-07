All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3310 Ellingford Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3310 Ellingford Rd.
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

3310 Ellingford Rd.

3310 Ellingford Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3310 Ellingford Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214
Pawtuckett

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
3310 Ellingford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28214 - All Electric, New Construction, Move In Ready! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in newly developed Paw Creek Village. Open floor plan and granite counter tops. All bedrooms on upper level. Main bedroom has vaulted ceilings. Loft area/flex space leaves options open for an office, craft room, TV room, and more! Everything is brand new! Be the first one to live in this great townhome, complete with a one car garage! Washer and Dryer Hookups on 2nd level. Per builder, park, playground and picnic area will be coming soon.

PETS: Pet Friendly Property. Max of 2 pets. Pet Screening Required. $350 non-refundable pet fee per approved pet required. Monthly pet fee ($10-$25/mth) will be based on the "Paw Score"

NOTICE TO ALL RESIDENTS & APPLICANTS: Everyone must complete the screening process. This is not only for pet and animal owners but also for residents and applicants that DO NOT own a pet or animal. https://pgmgtgroup.petscreening.com.

Special Consideration is given to dogs that assist tenants with special medical needs, provided medical documentation is submitted.

Please no smoking. This property does not accept Section8/HUD/VASH HUD vouchers. Washer and Dryer HOOKUPS.

SCHOOLS:
Tuckaseegee Elementary
White Water Middle
West Mecklenburg High School

For more information on the schools, please contact Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Student Assignment/Transfers - 980-343-5335

Application Qualifications can be found at www.PGManagementGroup.com and click RENT, then Application Qualifications.

Each person over 18 living in the house must fill in a separate rental application and pay the $65 application fee online with a debit or credit card.

PG Management Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicapping condition, or familial status or any other form of discrimination prohibited by law.

RENTERS INSURANCE will be required

(RLNE5191572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Ellingford Rd. have any available units?
3310 Ellingford Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3310 Ellingford Rd. have?
Some of 3310 Ellingford Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3310 Ellingford Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Ellingford Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Ellingford Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3310 Ellingford Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3310 Ellingford Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3310 Ellingford Rd. offers parking.
Does 3310 Ellingford Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 Ellingford Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Ellingford Rd. have a pool?
No, 3310 Ellingford Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3310 Ellingford Rd. have accessible units?
Yes, 3310 Ellingford Rd. has accessible units.
Does 3310 Ellingford Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 Ellingford Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Uptown Gardens Apartments
517 W 8th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Madison
7815 Calibre Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte