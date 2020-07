Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

327 Bacon Avenue Available 04/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for Rent in Charlotte, NC. - This Home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. It has gas heat and comes with the Living Room and Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. It is approximately 800 square feet and is convenient to Uptown Charlotte. Gas Heat. Window a/c.



Take I-77 toward Charlotte. Take the Trade Street/Fifth Exit. Turn left onto W Trade Street. TL onto Rozzelles Ferry Road. TL on Bacon Avenue.



(RLNE1891157)