324 Keswick Ave.

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home Located near N. Graham St. Close to Uptown, Perfect for the Driver and non driver of the family.



Available for a Immediate Move - In .



This home features:



*Living room

*Dining room

*Kitchen with black appliances

*Hardwood floors

*Laminate floors in kitchen and bathroom

*Decrative fireplace

*Central air & heat

*All electric

*Washer & dryer connections

*Fenced in backyard

*Driveway



To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net also visit our website at www.rent777.com.



NO PETS ALLOWED!



We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Schools:



Druid Hills Elementary

West Charlotte High

First Ward Arts Elementary