324 Keswick Ave.
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:13 PM

324 Keswick Ave.

324 Keswick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

324 Keswick Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Lockwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home Located near N. Graham St. Close to Uptown, Perfect for the Driver and non driver of the family.

Available for a Immediate Move - In .

This home features:

*Living room
*Dining room
*Kitchen with black appliances
*Hardwood floors
*Laminate floors in kitchen and bathroom
*Decrative fireplace
*Central air & heat
*All electric
*Washer & dryer connections
*Fenced in backyard
*Driveway

To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net also visit our website at www.rent777.com.

NO PETS ALLOWED!

We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools:

Druid Hills Elementary
West Charlotte High
First Ward Arts Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Keswick Ave. have any available units?
324 Keswick Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 Keswick Ave. have?
Some of 324 Keswick Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Keswick Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
324 Keswick Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Keswick Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 324 Keswick Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 324 Keswick Ave. offer parking?
No, 324 Keswick Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 324 Keswick Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Keswick Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Keswick Ave. have a pool?
No, 324 Keswick Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 324 Keswick Ave. have accessible units?
No, 324 Keswick Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Keswick Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Keswick Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
