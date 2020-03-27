323 Atherton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Enjoy this incredible, large (3,000+ sf) newer, spacious 5BR/3.5BA residence in a historic Dilworth luxury home. Gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, granite countertops, gleaming wood cabinets. Dining area off kitchen with walk out to great covered deck for easy entertaining. Heart of pine floors in spacious living area. Living room has fireplace and tray ceiling. Front area can be used as formal dining, office or bonus room. Large master suite with spa like master bathroom. Lower level has bonus room and additional bedrooms. Large fenced, flat backyard. Plenty of off street parking with circular driveway and driveway on side of home. Walk to light rail and Dilworth/South End area restaurants/shops. Owner must approve any pets – non-refundable ($500) pet fee would apply. Security deposit is a full month’s rent.