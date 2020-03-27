All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 323 Atherton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
323 Atherton Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

323 Atherton Street

323 Atherton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

323 Atherton Street, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Enjoy this incredible, large (3,000+ sf) newer, spacious 5BR/3.5BA residence in a historic Dilworth luxury home. Gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless appliances, granite countertops, gleaming wood cabinets. Dining area off kitchen with walk out to great covered deck for easy entertaining. Heart of pine floors in spacious living area. Living room has fireplace and tray ceiling. Front area can be used as formal dining, office or bonus room. Large master suite with spa like master bathroom. Lower level has bonus room and additional bedrooms. Large fenced, flat backyard. Plenty of off street parking with circular driveway and driveway on side of home. Walk to light rail and Dilworth/South End area restaurants/shops. Owner must approve any pets – non-refundable ($500) pet fee would apply. Security deposit is a full month’s rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Atherton Street have any available units?
323 Atherton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 Atherton Street have?
Some of 323 Atherton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Atherton Street currently offering any rent specials?
323 Atherton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Atherton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 Atherton Street is pet friendly.
Does 323 Atherton Street offer parking?
Yes, 323 Atherton Street does offer parking.
Does 323 Atherton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 323 Atherton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Atherton Street have a pool?
No, 323 Atherton Street does not have a pool.
Does 323 Atherton Street have accessible units?
No, 323 Atherton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Atherton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Atherton Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
1700 Place
1700 Charleston Place Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Post Park At Phillips Place
4835 Cameron Valley Pkwy
Charlotte, NC 28210
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte