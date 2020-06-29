All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3172 Margellina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3172 Margellina Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:33 AM

3172 Margellina Drive

3172 Margellina Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Closeburn - Glenkirk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3172 Margellina Dr, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Well-maintained large (almost 1,400 sf (1,396)) top-floor residence in sought after Southpark. Home has neutral paint throughout. Split floor plan (master bedroom on one side and other two bedrooms on other side. w/ large, spacious. Master suite with huge bathroom and a walk-in closet with tons of storage. Open kitchen with stainless appliances and gleaming wood cabinetry. Refrigerator and w/d included. Large private balcony with great views of city. Ample, easy parking in great community. Building is secure. Incredible location – close to Southpark shops, restaurants and shopping Any pets must be approved by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3172 Margellina Drive have any available units?
3172 Margellina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3172 Margellina Drive have?
Some of 3172 Margellina Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3172 Margellina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3172 Margellina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3172 Margellina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3172 Margellina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3172 Margellina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3172 Margellina Drive offers parking.
Does 3172 Margellina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3172 Margellina Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3172 Margellina Drive have a pool?
No, 3172 Margellina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3172 Margellina Drive have accessible units?
No, 3172 Margellina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3172 Margellina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3172 Margellina Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Southpark Apartment Homes
4605 Colony Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Galleria Village
1616 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte