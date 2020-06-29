3172 Margellina Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking

Well-maintained large (almost 1,400 sf (1,396)) top-floor residence in sought after Southpark. Home has neutral paint throughout. Split floor plan (master bedroom on one side and other two bedrooms on other side. w/ large, spacious. Master suite with huge bathroom and a walk-in closet with tons of storage. Open kitchen with stainless appliances and gleaming wood cabinetry. Refrigerator and w/d included. Large private balcony with great views of city. Ample, easy parking in great community. Building is secure. Incredible location – close to Southpark shops, restaurants and shopping Any pets must be approved by owner.