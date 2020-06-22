All apartments in Charlotte
3164 Central Avenue

3164 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3164 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
key fob access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Gorgeous 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo conveniently located on Central Avenue, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout, laundry hookups, breakfast bar and walk in closets. Kitchen features a ceiling fan and pantry. Balcony off the living room. Guest room has his and her closets and full bath just across the hall while the Master features a private bath and walk in closet.

Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Keyless Smart Home, Asset Protection Plan, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $49/mo.

No Section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3164 Central Avenue have any available units?
3164 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3164 Central Avenue have?
Some of 3164 Central Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3164 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3164 Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3164 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3164 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3164 Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 3164 Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3164 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3164 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3164 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 3164 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3164 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3164 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3164 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3164 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
