Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:57 AM

3133 Heathstead Place

3133 Heathstead Place · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

3133 Heathstead Place, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
internet access
Sign Lease by November 15th and Front Load Washer and Dryer Stays! Recently renovated condo right in the heart of South Park! New kitchen, renovated bathrooms, one of the only condos of this style with laundry on the second floor. Wall added upstairs to give you privacy as well as additional closets upstairs. Kitchen has been opened up to flow right into the living room area. New windows and new HVAC installed. This is a like new high efficiency low maintenance home. Just move right in and make your self at home. Water is included, only pay electric and any cable, internet etc. Minutes from the Harris YMCA, South Park mall, and several restaurants and shopping. Community pool, clubhouse and nice private rear patio. This unit also has 2 bathrooms which is a huge plus. Designated parking space. About 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

