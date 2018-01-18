All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 29 2019

Location

3117 Girard Court, Charlotte, NC 28212
Sheffield Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit #3 - Affordable! Imagine unlocking the door to your very own one bedroom home located minutes from downtown Charlotte. You will enjoy the easy access to Albemarle Road and public transpiration stops.

This phenomenal duplex home is a great value and features a nice central location and offers unmatched size for the price . It features fresh flooring throughout the home. The bedrooms include spacious closets and newly installed energy-efficient windows for natural lighting. The kitchen is very open and is perfect for the cook in your family!

This is a home you truly do not want to miss. What are you waiting on?

Kitchen appliances included, available for immediate move-in.

$20 Additional for water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 Girard Ct have any available units?
3117 Girard Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3117 Girard Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3117 Girard Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 Girard Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3117 Girard Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3117 Girard Ct offer parking?
No, 3117 Girard Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3117 Girard Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 Girard Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 Girard Ct have a pool?
No, 3117 Girard Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3117 Girard Ct have accessible units?
No, 3117 Girard Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 Girard Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3117 Girard Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3117 Girard Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3117 Girard Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

