3113 Southwest Blvd. Unit-#2

on-site laundry recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

BRAMAR GARDENS APARTMENTS



Office hours: Open Monday through Friday 10AM to 6PM



(Closed Saturday and Sunday)



These NEWLY RENOVATED Apartments feature:



Plenty of space for a single family.

Nice living room area.

Renovations through out.

Kitchen appliances included .

One Window A/C Unit

All Electric.

Has a community gazebo with grills.

Laundry facility on site.

Pet Friendly

Pet Waste Stations



Within walking distance from a community park and shopping plaza.

Rent includes landscaping, water, sewer and trash pick up.



MUST SEE this Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apt. Located in Bramar Gardens and Close to Beatties Ford Road, just minutes from I-85 and I-77. Also Visit our Website at www.rk2rental.com for additional Listings. To schedule a viewing please contact sally a 980-498-7155 or email sally@mwproperties.net.



Renters insurance is required on all rental properties! We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



SCHOOL ASSIGNMENTS:



Bruns Academy

Northwest School of the Arts

West Charlotte High