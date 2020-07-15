3111 Brockhampton Court

Amenities

pool

Beautiful move-in ready end unit! Well-maintained w/open floor plan. Living with 3 bedrooms with Master on main level! Stunning open floorplan concept while getting abundance of natural light in! Spacious kitchen offering tons of cabinet & counter space with appliances giving you all the space needed to enjoy your cooking. Just Steps away from the community pool and is only minutes away from Concord Airport, Concord Mills, Lowes Motor Speedway, the University area and Northlake Mall.Get anywhere you need to go! Won't Last Long!

About 3111 Brockhampton, Charlotte, North Carolina 28269

Directions:I85 N,Take exit 45B for NC-24 W/Harris Blvd,Merge onto NC-24 W/W W.T.Harris Blvd,Turn right onto Medical Plaza Dr,Turn right onto Mallard Creek Rd,Make a U-turn,Turn right onto Summercroft Ln,Left onto Exbury Ct. Right onto Brockhampton Ct.

