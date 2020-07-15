All apartments in Charlotte
3111 Brockhampton Court
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

3111 Brockhampton Court

3111 Brockhampton Court · (704) 343-6718
Location

3111 Brockhampton Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,299

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful move-in ready end unit! Well-maintained w/open floor plan. Living with 3 bedrooms with Master on main level! Stunning open floorplan concept while getting abundance of natural light in! Spacious kitchen offering tons of cabinet & counter space with appliances giving you all the space needed to enjoy your cooking. Just Steps away from the community pool and is only minutes away from Concord Airport, Concord Mills, Lowes Motor Speedway, the University area and Northlake Mall.Get anywhere you need to go! Won't Last Long!
Directions:I85 N,Take exit 45B for NC-24 W/Harris Blvd,Merge onto NC-24 W/W W.T.Harris Blvd,Turn right onto Medical Plaza Dr,Turn right onto Mallard Creek Rd,Make a U-turn,Turn right onto Summercroft Ln,Left onto Exbury Ct. Right onto Brockhampton Ct.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Brockhampton Court have any available units?
3111 Brockhampton Court has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3111 Brockhampton Court currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Brockhampton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Brockhampton Court pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Brockhampton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3111 Brockhampton Court offer parking?
No, 3111 Brockhampton Court does not offer parking.
Does 3111 Brockhampton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Brockhampton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Brockhampton Court have a pool?
Yes, 3111 Brockhampton Court has a pool.
Does 3111 Brockhampton Court have accessible units?
No, 3111 Brockhampton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Brockhampton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 Brockhampton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3111 Brockhampton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3111 Brockhampton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
