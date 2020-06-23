Rent Calculator
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3109 Ridge Ave.
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3109 Ridge Ave
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM
1 of 12
3109 Ridge Ave
3109 Ridge Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3109 Ridge Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Reid Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4626998)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3109 Ridge Ave have any available units?
3109 Ridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3109 Ridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Ridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Ridge Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3109 Ridge Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3109 Ridge Ave offer parking?
No, 3109 Ridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3109 Ridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Ridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Ridge Ave have a pool?
No, 3109 Ridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Ridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 3109 Ridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Ridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 Ridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3109 Ridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3109 Ridge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
