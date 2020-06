Amenities

Very clean home at the of the end street. Open floor plan at family room into kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry. Laundry room on main floor. Great space in master with walk in closet! Loft space separates master bedroom from secondary bedrooms. Call for an appointment . $55 application fee per adult.