Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

GREAT LOCATION! A MUST SEE! This spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhome is just minutes away from Interstates 485 and 85! Centrally located for employees of University Research Park, TIAA CREFF and Wells Fargo Complexes! Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling and walk in closet! Stainless steel appliances in kitchen! Additional exterior storage off of rear patio!