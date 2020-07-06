All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

3101 Stone Orchard Pl

3101 Stone Orchard Place · No Longer Available
Location

3101 Stone Orchard Place, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3101 Stone Orchard Pl Available 11/22/19 3101 Stone Orchard Place, Charlotte, NC 28209 - Located on a cul-de-sac street in the Stone Orchard neighborhood of South Charlotte, this 3 Bed/2 Bath ranch home is conveniently located near uptown Charlotte, Park Road Shopping Center and Dilworth. The exterior features a front porch, private patio and 1-car garage. Inside you will find an a Living Room with a wood-burning fireplace, Dining Room, laundry closet w/ washer & dryer included and Kitchen equipped with all appliances (Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher furnished). The Master Bedroom features a walk-in closet and full private Bath. Additional features include attic storage space, gas heat, central air conditioning, 1103 square feet.

Directions: South on Park Rd. (R) on Marsh Rd (R) on Stone Orchard Pl.

(RLNE5189691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Stone Orchard Pl have any available units?
3101 Stone Orchard Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3101 Stone Orchard Pl have?
Some of 3101 Stone Orchard Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3101 Stone Orchard Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Stone Orchard Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Stone Orchard Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3101 Stone Orchard Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3101 Stone Orchard Pl offer parking?
Yes, 3101 Stone Orchard Pl offers parking.
Does 3101 Stone Orchard Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3101 Stone Orchard Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Stone Orchard Pl have a pool?
No, 3101 Stone Orchard Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3101 Stone Orchard Pl have accessible units?
No, 3101 Stone Orchard Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Stone Orchard Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3101 Stone Orchard Pl has units with dishwashers.

