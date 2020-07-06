Amenities

3101 Stone Orchard Pl Available 11/22/19 3101 Stone Orchard Place, Charlotte, NC 28209 - Located on a cul-de-sac street in the Stone Orchard neighborhood of South Charlotte, this 3 Bed/2 Bath ranch home is conveniently located near uptown Charlotte, Park Road Shopping Center and Dilworth. The exterior features a front porch, private patio and 1-car garage. Inside you will find an a Living Room with a wood-burning fireplace, Dining Room, laundry closet w/ washer & dryer included and Kitchen equipped with all appliances (Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher furnished). The Master Bedroom features a walk-in closet and full private Bath. Additional features include attic storage space, gas heat, central air conditioning, 1103 square feet.



Directions: South on Park Rd. (R) on Marsh Rd (R) on Stone Orchard Pl.



