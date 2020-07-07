Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/34c0d08039 ---- *MOVE-IN SPECIAL* MOVE IN BEFORE 8/15/2019 TO RECEIVE $100 OFF FOR THE FIRST THREE MONTHS! 3100 Clark St. Charlotte, NC 28205 Beautifully Renovated 2 BR Home Residing In The Wonderful Country Club Heights!!! This Property Features: *Freshly Painted Walls *Large Lot *Updated Bathroom *Updated Light Fixtures *Hardwood Flooring Throughout The Whole House! *New Countertops! *Screened In Back Porch *Fenced In Yard *Kitchen Appliances Included! *Lovely Fireplace!! *Carport *Bonus room/ Office 10 Minutes From Uptown And Central Piedmont Community College(CPCC)! Minutes From The NoDa Art District(North Davidson Street), Plaza Midwood, And Minutes From The Brand New Lightrail! Also Around The Corner From Bus Line 23, Shamrock Park, And Charlotte Country Club! Se Habla Espanol!!! To Schedule A Showing And To Submit An Application Visit Our Website At Newviewrealtygroup.com