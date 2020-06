Amenities

Luxury Apartment style living in Charlotte! Newly renovated units are ideal for short term leasing. Very modern! Great location! Minutes from Uptown, Bank of American Stadium. Walking distance to local breweries, greenway and more. Spacious living room Quaint kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, beautiful tile backsplash and granite countertops. SS appliances. Dining area in kitchen. Two spacious bedrooms located on upper level along with full bath. Washer and dryer included.