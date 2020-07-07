309 North Dakota Street, Charlotte, NC 28216 Thomasboro - Hoskins
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in Charlotte. Schedule appointment to see this great property; contact us M-F 9am-5pm 704-807-1414 Ext 2 or visit us at carolinaapm.propertyware.com to complete an application. Application Fee will be charged and all applicants subject to credit/background check; security deposit of up to 2X monthly rent may be required upon approval
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 N Dakota St have any available units?
309 N Dakota St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 N Dakota St have?
Some of 309 N Dakota St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 N Dakota St currently offering any rent specials?
309 N Dakota St is not currently offering any rent specials.