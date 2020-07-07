All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:35 AM

309 N Dakota St

309 North Dakota Street · No Longer Available
Location

309 North Dakota Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom in Charlotte.
Schedule appointment to see this great property; contact us M-F 9am-5pm 704-807-1414 Ext 2 or visit us at carolinaapm.propertyware.com to complete an application.
Application Fee will be charged and all applicants subject to credit/background check; security deposit of up to 2X monthly rent may be required upon approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 N Dakota St have any available units?
309 N Dakota St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 N Dakota St have?
Some of 309 N Dakota St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 N Dakota St currently offering any rent specials?
309 N Dakota St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 N Dakota St pet-friendly?
No, 309 N Dakota St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 309 N Dakota St offer parking?
Yes, 309 N Dakota St offers parking.
Does 309 N Dakota St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 N Dakota St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 N Dakota St have a pool?
No, 309 N Dakota St does not have a pool.
Does 309 N Dakota St have accessible units?
No, 309 N Dakota St does not have accessible units.
Does 309 N Dakota St have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 N Dakota St does not have units with dishwashers.

