307-D Hoskins Mills Lane

Amenities
This is a MUST SEE Newly Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath Apartment . Located at The View at Hoskins. Minutes from Uptown and Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Close to I-85 and I-485. This is in a gated community, Security Camera's , Fob needed for entry, Perfect for the driver or non driver of the family.
Available for a Immediate Move - In
This awesome apartment features:
*Private front porch
*Living room
*Kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances and dishwasher
*New Laminate flooring throughout
*Newly painted
*Central air & heat
*Stackable washer & dryer connections
*Additional $35 for water a month
*Parking
*Lawn care Included
At this great price this property will not last! To schedule a tour please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net . Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.
PETS ALLOWED ON APPROVAL!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.