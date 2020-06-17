307-D Hoskins Mills Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a MUST SEE Newly Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath Apartment . Located at The View at Hoskins. Minutes from Uptown and Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Close to I-85 and I-485. This is in a gated community, Security Camera's , Fob needed for entry, Perfect for the driver or non driver of the family.



Available for a Immediate Move - In



This awesome apartment features:



*Private front porch

*Living room

*Kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances and dishwasher

*New Laminate flooring throughout

*Newly painted

*Central air & heat

*Stackable washer & dryer connections

*Additional $35 for water a month

*Parking

*Lawn care Included



At this great price this property will not last! To schedule a tour please contact Fletcher at 980-498-7144 or email fletcher@mwproperties.net . Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.



PETS ALLOWED ON APPROVAL!



PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.