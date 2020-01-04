Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

305 Sylvania Avenue Available 09/15/19 Lockwood 2 Bedroom House - This is a nice sized 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Lockwood neighborhood. This home has hardwood floors throughout the home and also has a nice fireplace. There is a stove included, and there are also washer and dryer hookups in the laundry room. Super cute front porch for relaxing!!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease

terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE2969324)