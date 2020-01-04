All apartments in Charlotte
305 Sylvania Avenue
305 Sylvania Avenue

Location

305 Sylvania Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Lockwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
305 Sylvania Avenue Available 09/15/19 Lockwood 2 Bedroom House - This is a nice sized 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Lockwood neighborhood. This home has hardwood floors throughout the home and also has a nice fireplace. There is a stove included, and there are also washer and dryer hookups in the laundry room. Super cute front porch for relaxing!!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease
terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE2969324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Sylvania Avenue have any available units?
305 Sylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Sylvania Avenue have?
Some of 305 Sylvania Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Sylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
305 Sylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Sylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 305 Sylvania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 305 Sylvania Avenue offer parking?
No, 305 Sylvania Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 305 Sylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Sylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Sylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 305 Sylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 305 Sylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 305 Sylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Sylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Sylvania Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
