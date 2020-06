Amenities

Myers Park Classic Duplex in super location; one of a kind, vintage and secluded, 3 blocks from Freedom Park Pond on Princeton Avenue. 5 minutes to uptown or Park Road Shopping Center. Washer/dryer and built-in microwave included! Enjoy hearing birds, seeing trees and feeling the sunshine on the back porch. Rear entrance off Princeton Ave. Cats OK, sorry no dogs or smoking allowed.