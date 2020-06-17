All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:52 PM

3030 Edmonton Place

3030 Edmonton Place · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Prosperity Church Road
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

3030 Edmonton Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Edmonton Place have any available units?
3030 Edmonton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3030 Edmonton Place currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Edmonton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Edmonton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 Edmonton Place is pet friendly.
Does 3030 Edmonton Place offer parking?
No, 3030 Edmonton Place does not offer parking.
Does 3030 Edmonton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3030 Edmonton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Edmonton Place have a pool?
No, 3030 Edmonton Place does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Edmonton Place have accessible units?
No, 3030 Edmonton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Edmonton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Edmonton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3030 Edmonton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3030 Edmonton Place does not have units with air conditioning.

