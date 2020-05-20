All apartments in Charlotte
3017 Minnesota Road
3017 Minnesota Road

3017 Minnesota Road · No Longer Available
Location

3017 Minnesota Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
7 minutes away from Bank of America Stadium!! Move in Ready - Beautifully renovated 2BR 1bath with fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen and new appliances located in the well maintained Marlborough Woods community off Freedom Rd. 725 sq ft.
Live in the FreeMoreWest community just minutes from Uptown and the airport, with easy access to
I-85, I-77, I-277 and I-485.

This home is nestled within walking distance to Camp Greene Park, Ashley Park Elementary, Harding University High School, Bishop Spaugh Administrative Center, and the Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology and a few blocks from Noble Smoke BBQ, Pinkys, Rhino Market & Deli, Town Brewing Co. and the soon to be completed Legion Brewing Company.

Exterior maintenance, lawn, garbage and recycling, water and sewer are all included!

* Amenities
Refrigerator
Stove
Dishwasher
Washer & Dryer
Oversize Closet (s) .
Ceiling fan (s)

Managed By Kinley Properties LLC
833 East Blvd Charlotte, NC 28203

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5157490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Minnesota Road have any available units?
3017 Minnesota Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3017 Minnesota Road have?
Some of 3017 Minnesota Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 Minnesota Road currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Minnesota Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Minnesota Road pet-friendly?
No, 3017 Minnesota Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3017 Minnesota Road offer parking?
No, 3017 Minnesota Road does not offer parking.
Does 3017 Minnesota Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3017 Minnesota Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Minnesota Road have a pool?
No, 3017 Minnesota Road does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Minnesota Road have accessible units?
No, 3017 Minnesota Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Minnesota Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3017 Minnesota Road has units with dishwashers.
