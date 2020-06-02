3012 Mannington Drive

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Move In Ready, Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom in Matthews for Lease - Stunning, modern and chic! Every inch of this home has been carefully cared for and renovated. Upon entering new carpet, neutral tones and open floor plan greet you. Spacious living room leads into eat-in Kitchen complete with modern tile backsplash, updated counters, new cabinetry, center island and includes all appliances. Upstairs the bedrooms are all great sized. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, huge walk in closet and dual vanities with garden tub in the bathroom. Guest bedrooms share another full bathroom also nicely updated. Located in Willowmere community close to Siskey YMCA, numerous restaurants, shops and entertainment. Also close to I-485 and Providence Rd.



(RLNE4763307)