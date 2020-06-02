All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM

3012 Mannington Drive

3012 Mannington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3012 Mannington Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Move In Ready, Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom in Matthews for Lease - Stunning, modern and chic! Every inch of this home has been carefully cared for and renovated. Upon entering new carpet, neutral tones and open floor plan greet you. Spacious living room leads into eat-in Kitchen complete with modern tile backsplash, updated counters, new cabinetry, center island and includes all appliances. Upstairs the bedrooms are all great sized. Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, huge walk in closet and dual vanities with garden tub in the bathroom. Guest bedrooms share another full bathroom also nicely updated. Located in Willowmere community close to Siskey YMCA, numerous restaurants, shops and entertainment. Also close to I-485 and Providence Rd.

(RLNE4763307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Mannington Drive have any available units?
3012 Mannington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 Mannington Drive have?
Some of 3012 Mannington Drive's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Mannington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Mannington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Mannington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Mannington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3012 Mannington Drive offer parking?
No, 3012 Mannington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3012 Mannington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Mannington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Mannington Drive have a pool?
No, 3012 Mannington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Mannington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3012 Mannington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Mannington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 Mannington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
