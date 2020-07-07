All apartments in Charlotte
3001 Amity Garden Court

3001 Amity Garden Court · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Amity Garden Court, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This Duplex is available to rent. 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath with big spacious kitchen open to the living room. Very close to conveniences. Shared backyard with other tenant. New paint and very bright with natural light. The Door for this unit is on the side of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Amity Garden Court have any available units?
3001 Amity Garden Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3001 Amity Garden Court currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Amity Garden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Amity Garden Court pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Amity Garden Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3001 Amity Garden Court offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Amity Garden Court offers parking.
Does 3001 Amity Garden Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Amity Garden Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Amity Garden Court have a pool?
No, 3001 Amity Garden Court does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Amity Garden Court have accessible units?
No, 3001 Amity Garden Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Amity Garden Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 Amity Garden Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3001 Amity Garden Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3001 Amity Garden Court does not have units with air conditioning.

