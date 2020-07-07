3001 Amity Garden Court, Charlotte, NC 28205 North Sharon Amity
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This Duplex is available to rent. 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath with big spacious kitchen open to the living room. Very close to conveniences. Shared backyard with other tenant. New paint and very bright with natural light. The Door for this unit is on the side of the home.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
