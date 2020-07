Amenities

gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool

***Now Offering Waived Application Fee*** Come check out this spacious, 1Bed/1Bath uptown property! The building has a fitness center, swimming pool, golf area, and more!

Agent Remarks:



You can apply online at: www.rpmcm.com/houses-rent If you have any questions, you can contact Abrianna at abrianna@rpmcm.com or 704-497-1910.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.