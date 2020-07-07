300 South Ramsey Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A must see! Southern traditional charm home ready to move in! Enjoy the inviting front porch in this quite friendly neighborhood!



This newly updated home features a spacious kitchen! Get ready to enjoy memorable nights in the large living room that has amazing hardwood floors and fresh paint.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.