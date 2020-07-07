Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
300 South Ramsey Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
300 South Ramsey Street
300 South Ramsey Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
300 South Ramsey Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A must see! Southern traditional charm home ready to move in! Enjoy the inviting front porch in this quite friendly neighborhood!
This newly updated home features a spacious kitchen! Get ready to enjoy memorable nights in the large living room that has amazing hardwood floors and fresh paint.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 South Ramsey Street have any available units?
300 South Ramsey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 300 South Ramsey Street have?
Some of 300 South Ramsey Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 300 South Ramsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 South Ramsey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 South Ramsey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 South Ramsey Street is pet friendly.
Does 300 South Ramsey Street offer parking?
No, 300 South Ramsey Street does not offer parking.
Does 300 South Ramsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 South Ramsey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 South Ramsey Street have a pool?
No, 300 South Ramsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 South Ramsey Street have accessible units?
No, 300 South Ramsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 South Ramsey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 South Ramsey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
