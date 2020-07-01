All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 300 Magnolia Avenue #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
300 Magnolia Avenue #102
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:05 AM

300 Magnolia Avenue #102

300 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

300 Magnolia Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
300 Magnolia Avenue #102 Available 05/01/20 300 Magnolia Avenue #102 - 3D TOUR - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7yXsVrC4JUL&brand=0.

Park your car in the garage and take the light rail to town, or walk to shops and restaurants. Beautiful light filled condo in pristine condition. Bedroom features built-in closet storage system. Dining nook overlooks community fountain Tall ceilings, hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows make this condo feel spacious. 300 Magnolia Avenue #102 offers luxury living at an affordable price.

(RLNE3069691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Magnolia Avenue #102 have any available units?
300 Magnolia Avenue #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 300 Magnolia Avenue #102 currently offering any rent specials?
300 Magnolia Avenue #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Magnolia Avenue #102 pet-friendly?
No, 300 Magnolia Avenue #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 300 Magnolia Avenue #102 offer parking?
Yes, 300 Magnolia Avenue #102 offers parking.
Does 300 Magnolia Avenue #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Magnolia Avenue #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Magnolia Avenue #102 have a pool?
No, 300 Magnolia Avenue #102 does not have a pool.
Does 300 Magnolia Avenue #102 have accessible units?
No, 300 Magnolia Avenue #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Magnolia Avenue #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Magnolia Avenue #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Magnolia Avenue #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Magnolia Avenue #102 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte