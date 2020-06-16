2939 Dogwood Avenue

Amenities
Must view this exquisite 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home. Within 2 miles from Uptown. Perfect for the driver & non driver of the family. Close to shopping and dining and Interstates
Virtual link : https://catch-light-studio.seehouseat.com/public/vtour/display/1405348#!/
Available for a January 23, 2020 Move in
This awesome home features :
•Cozy front porch
•Updated kitchen with granite countertops
•Stainless steel appliances
•Hardwood floors throughout
•Central Air & Heat
•Stackable washer & dryer connections
•New roof
•New windows
•Backyard with a new deck
This an amazing rental property! For an appointment to view, please call Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com for additional listings.
Renters insurance is required!
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Schools:
Druid Hills Elementary
West Charlotte High
Highland Renaissance Academy