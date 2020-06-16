2939 Dogwood Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Must view this exquisite 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home. Within 2 miles from Uptown. Perfect for the driver & non driver of the family. Close to shopping and dining and Interstates



Virtual link : https://catch-light-studio.seehouseat.com/public/vtour/display/1405348#!/



Available for a January 23, 2020 Move in



This awesome home features :



•Cozy front porch

•Updated kitchen with granite countertops

•Stainless steel appliances

•Hardwood floors throughout

•Central Air & Heat

•Stackable washer & dryer connections

•New roof

•New windows

•Backyard with a new deck



This an amazing rental property! For an appointment to view, please call Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com for additional listings.



Renters insurance is required!



PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Schools:



Druid Hills Elementary

West Charlotte High

Highland Renaissance Academy