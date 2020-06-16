All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:23 AM

2939 Dogwood Avenue

2939 Dogwood Avenue · (980) 498-7149
Location

2939 Dogwood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Tryon Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Must view this exquisite 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home. Within 2 miles from Uptown. Perfect for the driver & non driver of the family. Close to shopping and dining and Interstates

Virtual link : https://catch-light-studio.seehouseat.com/public/vtour/display/1405348#!/

Available for a January 23, 2020 Move in

This awesome home features :

•Cozy front porch
•Updated kitchen with granite countertops
•Stainless steel appliances
•Hardwood floors throughout
•Central Air & Heat
•Stackable washer & dryer connections
•New roof
•New windows
•Backyard with a new deck

This an amazing rental property! For an appointment to view, please call Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com for additional listings.

Renters insurance is required!

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Schools:

Druid Hills Elementary
West Charlotte High
Highland Renaissance Academy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2939 Dogwood Avenue have any available units?
2939 Dogwood Avenue has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2939 Dogwood Avenue have?
Some of 2939 Dogwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2939 Dogwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2939 Dogwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 Dogwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2939 Dogwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2939 Dogwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 2939 Dogwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2939 Dogwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2939 Dogwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 Dogwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2939 Dogwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2939 Dogwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2939 Dogwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 Dogwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2939 Dogwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
