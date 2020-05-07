All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 3 2020 at 2:55 PM

2930 Burgess Drive

2930 Burgess Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2930 Burgess Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Reid Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the fireplace in the living room, making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major black appliances, granite and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 Burgess Drive have any available units?
2930 Burgess Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2930 Burgess Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2930 Burgess Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 Burgess Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2930 Burgess Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2930 Burgess Drive offer parking?
No, 2930 Burgess Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2930 Burgess Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 Burgess Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 Burgess Drive have a pool?
No, 2930 Burgess Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2930 Burgess Drive have accessible units?
No, 2930 Burgess Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 Burgess Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 Burgess Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 Burgess Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2930 Burgess Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
