Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

2900 Rustic Lane

Location

2900 Rustic Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Live at the Center of Modern Conveniences & Entertainment. - Just minutes from designer shops and gourmet restaurants.

This charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome duplex tucked away in South Park is now available. Hardwood floors, updated light fixtures, and new carpet in all three bedrooms. Kitchen has been updated with white cabinets and white appliances that include a dishwasher, disposal, oven, and refrigerator.

OUR FEATURES INCLUDE: A rear screened in sitting area overlooking the backyard with remote control ceiling fans, Washer and Dryer included, Private driveway, Air Conditioning, Heating, Recessed Lighting, Walk-In Closets,

Here, you're at the center of a vibrant community, where every detail has been carefully designed to reflect your style and give you the freedom to enjoy the best South Park has to offer.

Self Show: Has Rently Box.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4992853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Rustic Lane have any available units?
2900 Rustic Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Rustic Lane have?
Some of 2900 Rustic Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Rustic Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Rustic Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Rustic Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 Rustic Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2900 Rustic Lane offer parking?
No, 2900 Rustic Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2900 Rustic Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 Rustic Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Rustic Lane have a pool?
No, 2900 Rustic Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2900 Rustic Lane have accessible units?
No, 2900 Rustic Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Rustic Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 Rustic Lane has units with dishwashers.
