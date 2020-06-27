2900 Rustic Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Live at the Center of Modern Conveniences & Entertainment. - Just minutes from designer shops and gourmet restaurants.



This charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome duplex tucked away in South Park is now available. Hardwood floors, updated light fixtures, and new carpet in all three bedrooms. Kitchen has been updated with white cabinets and white appliances that include a dishwasher, disposal, oven, and refrigerator.



OUR FEATURES INCLUDE: A rear screened in sitting area overlooking the backyard with remote control ceiling fans, Washer and Dryer included, Private driveway, Air Conditioning, Heating, Recessed Lighting, Walk-In Closets,



Here, you're at the center of a vibrant community, where every detail has been carefully designed to reflect your style and give you the freedom to enjoy the best South Park has to offer.



Self Show: Has Rently Box.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4992853)