2900 Hilliard Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”



Quaint 3 bedroom home, beautiful hardwood floors and remodeled bathroom. Large storage building/workshop in back yard.

Available for Section 8