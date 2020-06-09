All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2900 Hilliard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2900 Hilliard Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2900 Hilliard Drive

2900 Hilliard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2900 Hilliard Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Country Club Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
“PENDING APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Quaint 3 bedroom home, beautiful hardwood floors and remodeled bathroom. Large storage building/workshop in back yard.
Available for Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Hilliard Drive have any available units?
2900 Hilliard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2900 Hilliard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Hilliard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Hilliard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 Hilliard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2900 Hilliard Drive offer parking?
No, 2900 Hilliard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2900 Hilliard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 Hilliard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Hilliard Drive have a pool?
No, 2900 Hilliard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2900 Hilliard Drive have accessible units?
No, 2900 Hilliard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Hilliard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 Hilliard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 Hilliard Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2900 Hilliard Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte