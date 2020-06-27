All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2831 Florida Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2831 Florida Avenue
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

2831 Florida Avenue

2831 Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2831 Florida Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
2831 Florida Avenue Available 08/15/19 Cute Plaza-Midwood 2 Bedroom House - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Plaza-Midwood neighborhood. Kitchen comes with stove and fridge. Gas heat, central air and wheel chair accessible. Spacious porch nice to hang out on a nice day! Surrounded by many delicious restaurants, shops and night life!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE4134813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 Florida Avenue have any available units?
2831 Florida Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2831 Florida Avenue have?
Some of 2831 Florida Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 Florida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2831 Florida Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 Florida Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2831 Florida Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2831 Florida Avenue offer parking?
No, 2831 Florida Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2831 Florida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2831 Florida Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 Florida Avenue have a pool?
No, 2831 Florida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2831 Florida Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 2831 Florida Avenue has accessible units.
Does 2831 Florida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2831 Florida Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Rivergate
14710 Kilkenny Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl
Charlotte, NC 28269
Link Apartments Montford
1606 Abbey Place
Charlotte, NC 28209
Hudson at Montford
1420 Estates Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28209
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte