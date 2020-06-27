Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible

2831 Florida Avenue Available 08/15/19 Cute Plaza-Midwood 2 Bedroom House - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Plaza-Midwood neighborhood. Kitchen comes with stove and fridge. Gas heat, central air and wheel chair accessible. Spacious porch nice to hang out on a nice day! Surrounded by many delicious restaurants, shops and night life!



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



