2828 Rea Road

Lovely bright and sunny home with curb appeal, in a desirable school district. Move-in ready for new residents. You will love the bamboo floors in the living area. A separate dining room is great for entertaining. Enjoy the large, sunny eat-in kitchen with ss appliances and lots of cabinet space. Master on the main with ensuite BA as well as 2 more spacious BR and a hall BA. The large, level backyard and 2 separate decks are perfect for outdoor fun. This is in a great location - close to shopping, schools and more.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance.



Neighborhood: Olde Providence South



High school: Myers Park High School



Middle school: Carmel Middle School



Elementary school: Olde Providence Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.