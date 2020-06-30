All apartments in Charlotte
2818 Ravencroft Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

2818 Ravencroft Drive

2818 Ravencroft Drive · No Longer Available
Charlotte
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

2818 Ravencroft Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Smallwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Corner lot is fenced. Hardwood floors thru out.

Directions: 16n, L-Idaho, R-State Rd 1784, L-Norwood, R-Parkway, 1stL-Ravencroft

(RLNE3694359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Ravencroft Drive have any available units?
2818 Ravencroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2818 Ravencroft Drive have?
Some of 2818 Ravencroft Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Ravencroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Ravencroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Ravencroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2818 Ravencroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2818 Ravencroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Ravencroft Drive offers parking.
Does 2818 Ravencroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Ravencroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Ravencroft Drive have a pool?
No, 2818 Ravencroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2818 Ravencroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 2818 Ravencroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Ravencroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2818 Ravencroft Drive has units with dishwashers.

