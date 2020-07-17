2813 Silkstream Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in beautiful Neighborhood. This property offers 1,884 square feet of living space Your family and loved ones will enjoy the spacious backyard, perfect for family gatherings! Come and take a look at this beauty.Don't miss out!



Home Features:

Fenced Backyard

Washer & Dryer Hook-Up

Additional Sunroom

2 Car Garage

& More



[Pets Are Allowed]



-We No Longer Look at Minimum Credit Score! We will check for any signs of eviction or major collections

- We will determine security deposit based off of your application

- The sooner you apply the better! We work on a first come first serve system !

-If you have anymore questions feel free to call our office at 704-379-7492 or email norman@rentbottomline.com