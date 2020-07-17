All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2813 Silkstream Ln

2813 Silkstream Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Silkstream Ln, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in beautiful Neighborhood. This property offers 1,884 square feet of living space Your family and loved ones will enjoy the spacious backyard, perfect for family gatherings! Come and take a look at this beauty.Don't miss out!

Home Features:
Fenced Backyard
Washer & Dryer Hook-Up
Additional Sunroom
2 Car Garage
& More

[Pets Are Allowed]

-We No Longer Look at Minimum Credit Score! We will check for any signs of eviction or major collections
- We will determine security deposit based off of your application
- The sooner you apply the better! We work on a first come first serve system !
-If you have anymore questions feel free to call our office at 704-379-7492 or email norman@rentbottomline.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Silkstream Ln have any available units?
2813 Silkstream Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2813 Silkstream Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Silkstream Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Silkstream Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 Silkstream Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2813 Silkstream Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Silkstream Ln offers parking.
Does 2813 Silkstream Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Silkstream Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Silkstream Ln have a pool?
No, 2813 Silkstream Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Silkstream Ln have accessible units?
No, 2813 Silkstream Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Silkstream Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2813 Silkstream Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2813 Silkstream Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2813 Silkstream Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
