2810 Selwyn Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:41 PM

2810 Selwyn Avenue

2810 Selwyn Avenue · (704) 333-5300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2810 Selwyn Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28209
Myers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 111 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Great location in the heart of Myers Park. Right across from Selwyn Pub and Reids Fine Foods, next to Mellow Mushroom. Near Park Road Shopping Center and Montford. Plenty of restaurants, shops, and entertainment Myers Park has to offer. Unit is on main level. Unit has it's own private entrance from Selwyn Avenue. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included. Studio style unit with spacious bathroom and walk in shower. Plenty of cabinet space in kitchen. Over sized windows provide great natural light in living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 Selwyn Avenue have any available units?
2810 Selwyn Avenue has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2810 Selwyn Avenue have?
Some of 2810 Selwyn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 Selwyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2810 Selwyn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 Selwyn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2810 Selwyn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2810 Selwyn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2810 Selwyn Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2810 Selwyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2810 Selwyn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 Selwyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 2810 Selwyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2810 Selwyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2810 Selwyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 Selwyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2810 Selwyn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
