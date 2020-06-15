2810 Selwyn Avenue

Amenities

Great location in the heart of Myers Park. Right across from Selwyn Pub and Reids Fine Foods, next to Mellow Mushroom. Near Park Road Shopping Center and Montford. Plenty of restaurants, shops, and entertainment Myers Park has to offer. Unit is on main level. Unit has it's own private entrance from Selwyn Avenue. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included. Studio style unit with spacious bathroom and walk in shower. Plenty of cabinet space in kitchen. Over sized windows provide great natural light in living area.