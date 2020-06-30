All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2731 Tuckaseegee Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2731 Tuckaseegee Road
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

2731 Tuckaseegee Road

2731 Tuckaseegee Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2731 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cozy two bedroom home in Enderly Park - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Enderly Park. This home is located on a corner lot and features hardwood floors, a large fenced-in yard and a covered front porch. Extra room could be used as a third bedroom (no closet). Conveniently located close to Uptown, 85 and 77. Close distance to Enderly Coffee Company, Blue Blaze Brewery and Cuzzos Cuisine.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5419035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2731 Tuckaseegee Road have any available units?
2731 Tuckaseegee Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 2731 Tuckaseegee Road currently offering any rent specials?
2731 Tuckaseegee Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2731 Tuckaseegee Road pet-friendly?
No, 2731 Tuckaseegee Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 2731 Tuckaseegee Road offer parking?
No, 2731 Tuckaseegee Road does not offer parking.
Does 2731 Tuckaseegee Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2731 Tuckaseegee Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2731 Tuckaseegee Road have a pool?
No, 2731 Tuckaseegee Road does not have a pool.
Does 2731 Tuckaseegee Road have accessible units?
No, 2731 Tuckaseegee Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2731 Tuckaseegee Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2731 Tuckaseegee Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2731 Tuckaseegee Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2731 Tuckaseegee Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Alta Warp & Weft
2120 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
The Newton
15934 White St.
Charlotte, NC 28278
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte