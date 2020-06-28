2727 Watson Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range oven refrigerator

This cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex is just off West Blvd and close to Remount Rd and easy access to I-77. With a nice front yard and a fenced in backyard, this house is great for raising young kids.



Available for a Sept 3 , 2019 move - in.



This Duplex Features:



*Living Room

*Kitchen Equipped with Appliances

*Window A/C needed

*Hardwood Floors

*Washer Connection Only

*Gas and Electric



If you would like to make this your home and you would like a viewing, please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email him at ron@mwproperties.net. Also, visit our Website at www.rent777.com to view our other properties.



Pets allowed with the property owner's approval.



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rental properties! We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools:



Harding High

Sedgefield Middle

Barringer Elementary