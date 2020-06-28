All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 2727 Watson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
2727 Watson Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:33 PM

2727 Watson Drive

2727 Watson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2727 Watson Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
West Blvd

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom duplex is just off West Blvd and close to Remount Rd and easy access to I-77. With a nice front yard and a fenced in backyard, this house is great for raising young kids.

Available for a Sept 3 , 2019 move - in.

This Duplex Features:

*Living Room
*Kitchen Equipped with Appliances
*Window A/C needed
*Hardwood Floors
*Washer Connection Only
*Gas and Electric

If you would like to make this your home and you would like a viewing, please contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email him at ron@mwproperties.net. Also, visit our Website at www.rent777.com to view our other properties.

Pets allowed with the property owner's approval.

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rental properties! We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools:

Harding High
Sedgefield Middle
Barringer Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 Watson Drive have any available units?
2727 Watson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 Watson Drive have?
Some of 2727 Watson Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 Watson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2727 Watson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 Watson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2727 Watson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2727 Watson Drive offer parking?
No, 2727 Watson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2727 Watson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 Watson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 Watson Drive have a pool?
No, 2727 Watson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2727 Watson Drive have accessible units?
No, 2727 Watson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 Watson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2727 Watson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte